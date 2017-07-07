Djokovic brushes off McEnroe's Tiger comparisons

"I really don't take anything personal." Novak Djokovic brushed off comparisons to Tiger Woods.

by Omnisport News 07 Jul 2017, 04:33 IST

Serbian Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic played down comparisons of his personal life to Tiger Woods' made by tennis great John McEnroe.

McEnroe questioned whether the Serbian 12-time grand slam champion was struggling due to off-court issues, comparing him to the troubled Woods.

Djokovic, who crushed Adam Pavlasek in the Wimbledon second round, brushed off the American's suggestions while talking up the respect he had for the seven-time major winner.

"Yeah, I have heard about it. Look, John has a complete right to say – anybody, really, in the world has a right to say what they want, and I respect that right," he said.

"Especially coming from John, because he's someone that has earned that right because of who he is and what he has meant to the sport and what he still is representing as a former player and still being very active on the tour.

"And he's very well known for his kind of bold comments and not really caring too much about being politically correct but saying whatever is on his mind.

"That's all I can say. I really don't take anything personal. I always got along very well with John.

"I guess whether that's his opinion or criticism or something else, I'm not really sure. But in the end of the day, I respect everything he says."

Through in 93 minutes...



Novak Djokovic wins 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 against Adam Pavlasek.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DT16RNPZpS — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2017

Djokovic felt McEnroe meant no harm in his comments, saying he was unsure if there was any basis to his claims.

"I'm not sure. I always got along very, very well with John. We even practiced a few years ago before one of my matches in US Open, and was always talking nicely about me," he said.

"As I said, I really don't take it in a negative way anyhow. It's fine. He has his right to say the things he wants to say. I don't necessarily need to agree with that. But it's his right.

"So I don't know where was the basis, and he was just maybe making a comparison. I'm not really sure.

"When I was warming up for my first match on the Centre Court, he was giving an intro, talking to the camera, and I served and the serve went straight at him as I was playing. I don't know. Maybe it's because of that [smiling]. Maybe he thought it wasn't a joke, and I was joking, I was trying to hit him.

"I don't know. I take it very lightly. I don't think there was any kind of really wrong intention from his side towards me."