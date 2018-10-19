×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Osaka drawn with 2 other Grand Slam champions at WTA Finals

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    19 Oct 2018, 19:52 IST
AP Image

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka was drawn in the same group as Angelique Kerber, Sloane Stephens and Kiki Bertens for her debut appearance at the WTA Finals in Singapore.

Karolina Pliskova, defending champion Caroline Wozniacki, Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina are in the other group for the end-of-season tournament starting on Sunday.

Top-ranked Simona Halep is not playing because of a lower back injury. Serena Williams misses out, too, in a year in which she returned after giving birth to her first child and reached two Grand Slam finals.

There are five Grand Slam champions playing in Singapore: Osaka, Stephens, Kerber, Kvitova, and Wozniacki.

White Group: Karolina Pliskova, Caroline Wozniacki, Petra Kvitova, Elina Svitolina.

Red Group: Kiki Bertens, Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Sloane Stephens.

Associated Press
NEWS
Kerber and Osaka to meet at WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
Osaka wows Tokyo crowd on WTA return
RELATED STORY
Osaka can be one of the greats, says coach Sascha Bajin
RELATED STORY
Top-ranked Simona Halep withdraws from WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
2018 Grand Slam Tennis: 4 things we have learnt 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Female Tennis players with most Singles Grand Slam...
RELATED STORY
Osaka and role model Serena to serve up dream US Open final
RELATED STORY
10 male players with most consecutive Grand Slam appearances
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: 5 things to know about first-time Grand...
RELATED STORY
All you need to know about US Open star Naomi Osaka
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us