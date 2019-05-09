×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Irving brushes off questions on future after Celtics bow out

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    09 May 2019, 11:12 IST
KyrieIrving-cropped
Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving was vague on his future as the soon-to-be free agent sidestepped questions following the Boston Celtics' exit from the NBA playoffs.

Irving and Boston's season came to an abrupt end after the Milwaukee Bucks won 116-91 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Wednesday.

Celtics star Irving – who has been linked with the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets ahead of free agency – scored 15 points on six-of-21 shooting as the Bucks sealed a 4-1 series success.

Amid questions over his future, Irving told reporters: "I'm going to be honest, I'm just trying to get back to Boston first, safely. See my family, decompress, do what human beings do."

Irving, who won the 2016 championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers before joining the Celtics in 2017, added: "Truth be told, it's no time to be disappointed. You take your lessons, you take your arse-whipping that they handed us, and you move on. It's a basketball journey.

"Obviously you want to keep playing, but they put a halt to that. They deserved this series, they wanted it, and I'm looking forward to seeing them go to the Eastern Conference finals and the next opponent.

"It was a great opponent for me to play against for the rest of my career because I know I won't forget something like this, and the taste of defeat in this type of style, being down 1-4, I haven't felt. For me, it's just moving on to the next thing, and just seeing where that ends up."

Asked if uncertainty over his future weighed on him throughout the series, Irving replied: "No, no."

Advertisement
Irving unfazed after Celtics fall to Bucks
RELATED STORY
Irving in no mood for media after Celtics loss
RELATED STORY
Irving has 'unwavering' confidence in Celtics
RELATED STORY
Irving ruled out of Celtics-Kings clash
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: 3 Players that are likely to leave the Boston Celtics this summer
RELATED STORY
Irving joins Celtics greats in record book, then questions team's strategy
RELATED STORY
Kyrie Irving Free Agency: 3 reasons he will exit the Boston Celtics this summer
RELATED STORY
Kyrie Irving Free Agency: 3 reasons Kyrie Irving should stay with the Boston Celtics this summer
RELATED STORY
Irving feels Celtics 'have come a long way' after beating Pacers again
RELATED STORY
Boston Celtics Trade Rumors: Kyrie Irving backed to leave Boston this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us