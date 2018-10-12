Test captaincy no hindrance - Root

Joe Root says being Test captain has not had a negative effect on his batting after Shane Warne suggested he should be replaced by Jos Buttler.

Root made a century in his first match as skipper against South Africa last year but has only added two in the longest format since then.

Australia legend Warne feels Root would be more effective without the "shackles" of leading his country and thinks Buttler should step up.

Root reached three figures in the last Test against India after dropping back a spot to number four and does not feel he needs to relinquish the captaincy.

When asked if being skipper is hindering his batting, Root told Sky Sports: "No, not at all. I think this summer batting at three [against India] was playing on my mind a little bit more than anything else.

"The surfaces we were playing on made it very difficult at the top of the order - it was seaming and swinging for high-quality bowlers.

"There are always going to be question marks if you are not scoring the runs you have in the past or that you would like to, there is always going to be a reason behind it.

"I know what I need to do score runs. I felt like I overcame that at the back end of the series against India and now I am ready to try and kick on."

Root is set to come in at number three when England face Sri Lanka in the second one-day international in Dambulla on Saturday.