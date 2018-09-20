Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Allegri calls for VAR after Ronaldo's contentious red card

Omnisport
NEWS
News
268   //    20 Sep 2018, 04:08 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo - cropped
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri endorsed the introduction of VAR to the Champions League following Cristiano Ronaldo's contentious sending off against Valencia.

Ronaldo's first European appearance for his new club ended in tears as he was dismissed inside half an hour of the eventual 2-0 win at Mestalla.

The 33-year-old appeared to pull Valencia defender Jeison Murillo's hair in an off-the-ball incident and was shown a straight red by Felix Brych.

Allegri has previously been opposed to the implementation of the technology, arguing it should not be used for subjective decisions.

However, with Ronaldo set to miss next month's home meeting with Young Boys and potentially the subsequent trip to former club Manchester United, the Bianconeri boss adopted a different stance.

"I can only say that VAR would have helped the referee in this decision," Allegri told reporters.

"It is disappointing because we will lose an important player for at least a match."

Juve, twice finalists in the past four seasons, recovered from the loss of their star off-season signing to bank three valuable points thanks to Miralem Pjanic's twin penalties.

Allegri praised his side's composure amid a heated atmosphere.

"We were playing very well until Ronaldo's sending off but we continued to play our football despite that blow and deservedly scored two goals," he said.

"Playing here was not easy because Valencia attack with this stadium supporting them from the first to the last minute.

"I think the lads did very well, especially because they played good football when we had to do that. We all pulled together as a team when it was the moment to defend these three points."

Omnisport
NEWS
Allegri: Juventus will fine Costa
RELATED STORY
In support of VAR
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo sent off but Juventus goes on to win 2-0 at Valencia
RELATED STORY
Allegri claims Costa fell for provocation
RELATED STORY
Should VAR be implemented in the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo receives a first-ever...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Studying how VAR has had an impact on the...
RELATED STORY
Casillas and Suarez critical of VAR after World Cup final
RELATED STORY
6 referee calls that made the world question football...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo sees red on Champions League debut for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us