I don't look at the LaLiga table - Sevilla coach Machin

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 15 // 08 Oct 2018, 03:48 IST

Sevilla coach Pablo Machin

Sevilla head coach Pablo Machin said he does not look at the LaLiga table despite his side topping the standings ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid after eight rounds.

Machin's Sevilla surprisingly lead LaLiga going into the October international break having taken 16 points under their new coach.

Sunday's 2-1 win at home to Celta Vigo – secured by goals from Pablo Sarabia and Wissam Ben Yedder – saw Sevilla move into top spot.

And with Barca only able to draw 1-1 at Valencia later in the day, Sevilla stay top ahead of hosting the champions on October 20.

Machin's side have collected eye-catching results including thumping Real Madrid 3-0 at home, but he is keeping his feet on the ground.

"We are positioning ourselves at the top of the table, we are effectively taking advantage of the opportunities we generate," Machin said after his side's fourth straight win.

"But we know that there will be moments of doubt, that they will get better because we know what we are capable of, if we continue like this we will be up in the table.

"But the season is super long and we must be calm, if you do not look at the table it does not give you vertigo."