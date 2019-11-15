×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Ibrahimovic wants to finish career in Italy, says Galaxy boss Schelotto

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15 Nov 2019, 05:24 IST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - cropped
LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to see out his career in Italy, according to LA Galaxy head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Ibrahimovic revealed on Wednesday that he will not be renewing his contract with MLS side the Galaxy, where the 38-year-old arrived from Manchester United in 2018.

The ex-Paris Saint-Germain striker has been strongly linked with a return to Europe, with MLS commissioner Don Garber last week suggesting former club AC Milan are the frontrunners to re-sign the soon-to-be free agent.

Napoli, Bologna and Roma have also been touted as possible options for the former Sweden international should he return to Serie A, while A-League team Perth Glory have confirmed their interest in bringing Ibrahimovic to Australia on a guest deal.

Asked about Ibrahimovic's future, Galaxy boss Schelotto told Radio Kiss Kiss: "He does not know what he will do now.

"He is a wonderful player, but I don't know what his next step will be - perhaps he'll finish his career in Naples or with Milan. 

"I don't know where he will go but he deserves and wants to finish his career in Italy."

Ibrahimovic spent two seasons with Milan – winning the Serie A and Supercoppa Italiana – before leaving in 2012 for French giants PSG, where he worked under current Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"They know each other well," Schelotto said. "Zlatan evidently has the characteristics that Napoli needs."

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow ROM SWE 01:15 AM Romania vs Sweden
Tomorrow BOS ITA 01:15 AM Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Italy
Tomorrow CYP SCO 07:30 PM Cyprus vs Scotland
Tomorrow AZE WAL 10:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Wales
Tomorrow SLO LAT 10:30 PM Slovenia vs Latvia
Tomorrow SAN KAZ 10:30 PM San Marino vs Kazakhstan
Tomorrow RUS BEL 10:30 PM Russia vs Belgium
17 Nov NOR NET 01:15 AM Northern Ireland vs Netherlands
International Friendlies 2019
14 Nov CAM MON 06:00 PM Cambodia vs Mongolia
17 Nov LIT NEW 06:30 PM Lithuania vs New Zealand
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us