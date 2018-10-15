×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kane would star in LaLiga – Ramos

Omnisport
NEWS
News
141   //    15 Oct 2018, 06:50 IST
HarryKane-cropped
Tottenham and England star Harry Kane

Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos believes Tottenham star Harry Kane has the ability to flourish in LaLiga.

Two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner Kane has been linked with a move to European champions Madrid in recent years.

Kane has scored five league goals for Tottenham this season and Ramos singled out the England star ahead of Monday's blockbuster Nations League clash in Seville.

Asked who from the England team had the technical quality to succeed in Spain, Ramos said: "They're all really impressive.

"It's true that what shines the most in the Premier League is the physical form but they have players with lots of quality.

"Harry Kane for example is a really physical striker but also really skilful, he surprises lot of defenders but he won't surprise me.

"They have many other strikers that are really dangerous and unbalancing, I can assure you we have studied them really well so they won't do their best."

Kane, who won the World Cup's Golden Boot, has gone six matches without an international goal following England's dour scoreless draw against Croatia on Friday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
It would be crazy to sack Lopetegui – Ramos
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Sevilla and Atletico Madrid's stunning...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
LaLiga players considering strike action over games in...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid – 5 Takeaways...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last finish...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Matchweek 8: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
LaLiga matchweek 3: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
The History Of LaLiga
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's poor form: What's wrong at the Bernabeu...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us