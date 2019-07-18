×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kovac finds bright side to Bayern's late loss to Arsenal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
336   //    18 Jul 2019, 15:52 IST
Niko Kovac - cropped
Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac

Niko Kovac summoned positives from Bayern Munich's first pre-season run-out despite slipping to a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in California.

Eddie Nketiah's close-range winner near the end of a three-goal second half denied the Bundesliga champions any points in their International Champions Cup opener.

Robert Lewandowski had not long earlier cancelled out Louis Poznanski's own goal, the prolific Poland centre-forward having been introduced as a half-time substitute alongside Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry.

Thomas Muller spearheaded a youthful attack that included new signing Jann-Fiete Arp throughout the opening 45 minutes and it was the performance going forward that pleased head coach Kovac.

"We saw a very entertaining game with a lot of dynamism and speed," the Bayern boss told reporters.

"At this stage of the pre-season it is possible for both teams to be very satisfied.

"Unfortunately, the result didn't go our way, but I liked what I saw from the team offensively.

"The viewers got their money's worth. The result is certainly secondary."

Advertisement

Bayern would have been on course for victory had Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno not produced a brilliant reaction save from Muller before the break.

The World Cup winner joined Kovac in opting not to dwell on the result.

"It doesn't feel super cool to lose, but we did a lot of things quite well," Muller said.

"It wasn't a focus for us to have the highlight of the season in this game. It was a very good match."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Arsenal
Advertisement
Emile Smith-Rowe: Life at Leipzig, Arsenal future and what awaits the talented teen
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich, Chelsea or PSG - where next for Allegri?
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Neymar's father to meet with Juventus
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Atletico close to shock deal for Madrid's James
RELATED STORY
Sane can definitely improve Bayern Munich, says Kovac
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Inter travel for Lukaku talks as PSG lower Neymar valuation
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Real Madrid feel Pogba would reject Juventus return
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Man United raise Pogba price as Juve give up
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: PSG in advanced talks to sign De Ligt
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug BAY HER 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hertha BSC
17 Aug BOR AUG 07:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg
17 Aug BAY PAD 07:00 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn
17 Aug WOL KOL 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Köln
17 Aug WER FOR 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
17 Aug FRE MAI 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Mainz 05
17 Aug BOR SCH 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Schalke 04
18 Aug EIN HOF 07:00 PM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim
18 Aug UNI RB- 09:30 PM Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us