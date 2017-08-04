Neymar calls Barcelona 'dream of a child' in farewell Instagram video
Neymar described his time at Barcelona as the "dream of a child" after completing his world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain.
The Brazil international's stunning €222m transfer was finalised on Thursday as he signed a five-year deal at the Parc des Princes after the Ligue 1 club agreed to meet his massive release clause.
And in a series of videos on his Instagram account, Neymar said: "The life of an athlete is made by challenges. Some are given to us, others are fruits of our own decisions to keep the light that illuminates our career, which is intense but short.
"Barcelona was much more than a challenge, it was the dream of a child who played with those stars through the video game."
La vida de un deportista se mueve por desafíos. Algunos son impuestos, otros son fruto de nuestras decisiones. El Barcelona ha sido más que un desafío. Jugaba con aquellos cracks en el video juego. Llegué a Catalunya a los 21 años, lleno de desafíos. Recuerdo mis primeros días en el Club, compartiendo el vestuario con ídolos como Messi, Valdés, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets y otros con la expectativa de jugar en un Club que es “més que un club”. El @fcbarcelona es una nación que representa a Catalunya! Tuve el honor de actuar con el mayor atleta que he visto en mi vida y estoy seguro que no veré a otro mejor, @leomessi se convirtió en mi compañero, amigo dentro y fuera del terreno de juego. Orgulloso de jugar contigo. Formé un ataque con @leomessi y @luissuarez9 que ha quedado para la historia. He conquistado todo lo que un deportista puede conquistar. He vivido momentos inolvidables! Vivo en una ciudad que es más que una ciudad, es una patria. Amo Barcelona y Catalunya. Pero un deportista (YO) necesita desafíos. Y por segunda vez en mi vida le llevaré la contraria a mi papa. Papa, entiendo y respeto tu opinión, pero mi decisión está tomada, te pido que me apoyes como siempre lo has hecho. El @fcbarcelona y Catalunya estarán siempre en mi corazón pero necesito nuevos desafíos. He aceptado la propuesta del @psg para buscar nuevas conquistas y ayudar al Club a alcanzar los títulos que la afición espera. Me han presentado un plan de carrera osado y me veo preparado para este desafío. Agradezco el cariño de la afición blaugrana y todo lo que he aprendido con los deportistas con quien he compartido vestuario. Asimismo siento en mi corazón que ha llegado el momento de irme. El @psg será mi nueva casa durante los próximos años y trabajaré para hacer honor a la confianza que depositan en mi futbol. Cuento mucho con el apoyo de todos. Aficionados, de mis amigos, de los profesionales que me acompañan y de mi familia, que ha sufrido mucho con problemas que han ocurrido en este periodo de mi carrera y merecen paz. Es una decisión difícil, pero tomada con la madurez de mis 25 años. @fcbarcelona , gràcies per tot! @psg , J'arrive! Que Dios nos bendiga y nos proteja!
Reminiscing on his time at Barca, he added: "I can still remember my first days at the club, sharing the changing room with idols like [Lionel] Messi, [Victor] Valdes, Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta, [Carlos] Puyol, [Gerard] Pique, [Sergio] Busquets and many others. Waiting my turn to play in a club that's 'mes que un club' [more than a club].
"I had the honour of playing with the best athlete I've ever seen in my life and I'm sure that I will never see another like him while I'm alive. Leo Messi became my friend in and out of the pitch. It was an honour to play with you. I made a trio with Messi and [Luis] Suarez that made history, conquered everything an athlete can conquer.
"I have lived unforgettable moments, lived in a city that is more than a city, it is a homeland. I love Barcelona and I love Catalonia. But an athlete needs challenges. And for the second time in my life I'll contradict my father. Father I understand and respect your opinion, but my decision is made and I ask you to support me as you always do.
"Barcelona and Catalonia will always be in my heart, but I need new challenges. I accepted PSG's proposition to try new achievements and help the club to win the titles that their crowd wants. They showed me a daring career plan and I feel ready to take on this challenge.
"Now I feel in my heart that it's time to leave. PSG will be my home for the next few years and I will work hard to honour all of the trust placed in my football. I'm counting on the support of all of you who's been with me since 2009.
"It's a very hard decision, but I made it with the maturity I accumulated throughout those 25 years. Barcelona, Gracies per tot [thanks for everything]. Paris, J'arrive!! [I arrive]"