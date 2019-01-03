×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Struggling Monaco bring in Naldo from Schalke

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    03 Jan 2019, 23:24 IST
naldo-cropped
Naldo in action for Schalke

Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco have bolstered their defensive options by signing experienced Brazilian centre-back Naldo from Schalke.

The 36-year-old had been a regular fixture in the Bundesliga for most of his 13 and a half years in Germany, playing for Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg before making the switch to Schalke in 2016.

He found himself out of the Schalke team more this term, however, featuring just seven times in the league before the mid-season break.

The former Brazil international will add much-needed experience to a Monaco team which has shipped 29 goals in 18 Ligue 1 games – only rock-bottom Guingamp, Dijon and Amiens have conceded more.

Monaco are enduring a woeful season domestically and look in real danger of relegation, having won the title under Leonardo Jardim in 2016-17.

Thierry Henry's men are second from bottom, with some suggesting their over-reliance on young players is backfiring.

No fewer than 19 players aged 22 or younger have featured for Monaco in Ligue 1 this term, but the move for Naldo suggests the club are now looking to older players in a bid to save them from relegation.

Naldo joins until June 2020 and Monaco are reported to have paid approximately €1million.

Advertisement

Cesc Fabregas - a former team-mate of Henry's at Arsenal - is also reported to be on his way to Monaco from Chelsea.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Naldo signs Schalke extension
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Bayern Munich is struggling at the moment
RELATED STORY
Schalke v Borussia Dortmund: Sancho, Harit, Pulisic and...
RELATED STORY
5 players Bayern Munich want to sign in January
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Bayern Munich is struggling right now
RELATED STORY
Robert Lewandowski: The striker every team wants
RELATED STORY
Six German-born Turkish footballers who made it big
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2016/17: 5 greatest moments in German League...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Franck Ribery and Arjen...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 3
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us