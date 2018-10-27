×
Federer beats Medvedev to reach 14th final at Swiss Indoors

News
35   //    27 Oct 2018, 22:53 IST
AP Image

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Roger Federer advanced to the 14th Swiss Indoors final of his career by beating seventh-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday.

Seeking a ninth title at his hometown event, and a 99th overall, Federer will play 93th-ranked Marius Copil on Sunday.

Federer dominated the 20th-ranked Medvedev and had his first match-point chance to break serve again at 5-1. He then dropped his serve to love, and let another match point slip in Medvedev's next service game by netting a backhand.

He clinched on his fourth chance when Medvedev netted from the baseline.

Copil upset expectations of a Federer final against Alexander Zverev in a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4 win over the second-seeded German in the earlier semifinal.

