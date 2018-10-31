×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Defending champion Goerges loses Zhuhai opener

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    31 Oct 2018, 19:35 IST
JuliaGoerges - cropped
Julia Goerges at the WTA Elite Trophy

Defending champion Julia Goerges has work to do to reach the WTA Elite Trophy semi-finals after losing her opener 6-2 4-6 6-4 to Anett Kontaveit.

Kontaveit had been beaten by Elise Mertens as the Rose Group got under way on Tuesday, but she responded well 24 hours later against the misfiring German, who suffered a fall in the second set.

Goerges was immediately on the backfoot and both players were broken in all three sets, but Kontaveit, having trailed 2-0 in the third, battled to victory.

"It was definitely a big improvement. It was a very close match," Kontaveit said. "I think, in the third set, I was just trying to stay tough. It was close all along."

Elsewhere, top seed Daria Kasatkina saw her progress checked by Madison Keys in the Azalea Group.

Keys dominated the first set and then, even after Kasatkina battled back in the second, sealed a 6-2 6-4 triumph on the Russian's serve.

In the late match of the day, Garbine Muguruza came from behind to defeat Chinese number two Zhang Shuai 3-6 6-3 6-2.

The two-time grand slam champion required treatment on her back after losing the first three games and, despite an initial improvement, the opening set went against her.

But the tide turned after a gutsy hold at the start of the second, Zhang crumbling as Muguruza cruised to victory.

Omnisport
NEWS
Luxembourg Open: Goerges keeps Bencic at bay to win sixth...
RELATED STORY
Battling Goerges sets up Serena semi-final
RELATED STORY
Goerges rallies to reach Luxembourg Open final, while...
RELATED STORY
Goerges, Kerber aim for all-German Wimbledon final
RELATED STORY
Kasatkina, Mertens and Sabalenka make winning starts in...
RELATED STORY
Goerges wants to be a regular grand slam challenger
RELATED STORY
Goerges betters Bencic to clinch Luxembourg title
RELATED STORY
Goerges sets up quarter-final with lucky loser Danilovic...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon glance: Williams to face Goerges in semifinals
RELATED STORY
Top seed Goerges crushes Kuzmova to reach last 16
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us