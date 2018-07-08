Djokovic critical of 'unfair' treatment from Centre Court spectators

Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Kyle Edmund at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic hit out at members of the crowd after beating home favourite Kyle Edmund on Centre Court in four sets to reach the last 16 of Wimbledon.

After an underwhelming start, 12-time grand slam champion Djokovic raised his level impressively to triumph 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 and set up a fourth-round tie with Karen Khachanov.

Yet although he was delighted to prevail in a match he described as "very, very, very intense", the Serbian was unimpressed with the actions of certain individuals in a predictably partisan crowd, with the match immediately following England's quarter-final win over Sweden at the World Cup.

"It was a Davis Cup-like atmosphere," said Djokovic. "I expected them to support Kyle, obviously. But at times they were slightly unfair to me. That's how it goes.

"I played Andy [Murray] a couple [of] times. I played him [in the] Olympic Games. I played him [at] Wimbledon. It was not like this, definitely."

Djokovic was particularly unhappy with the response of some spectators to a time violation he received in the third set, the incident seemingly firing up the former world number one, who went on to interact frequently with the crowd in the remainder of the match.

"I thought the crowd's reaction after that [the time violation] was quite unnecessary," he added. "A couple of guys, you know, pretending they were coughing and whistling while I was bouncing the ball more or less to the end of the match at that end where I received the time violation.

"Those are the things obviously that people don't get to see or hear on the TV. I just think it's not necessary.

"I know that, okay, I was bouncing the ball, I got my time violation. No doubt about it, I deserved it. But I didn't deserve to be treated as I was treated by certain individuals. That's one thing I didn't like."

All of the last-16 ties, including Djokovic's clash with Khachanov, are scheduled to take place on Monday.