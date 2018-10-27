×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Nishikori and Anderson set for Vienna tussle

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    27 Oct 2018, 23:24 IST
nishikori-cropped
Japan's Kei Nishikori

Kei Nishikori edged closer to his first tournament win in two years - and a place in the ATP Finals - after beating Mikhail Kukushkin at the Vienna Open on Saturday.

The Japanese star triumphed 6-4 6-3 to improve his record against the Kazakh to 8-0.

Should he beat Kevin Anderson in Sunday's final it would be his first trophy success since Memphis in 2016 while it would also move him within 125 points of eighth spot in the race to London.

Kukushkin battled hard in the Austrian capital, but was broken when serving to stay in the first set and Nishikori maintained the momentum by breaking again at the start of the second.

The second semi-final was a much closer affair with Anderson edging out Fernando Verdasco 6-3 3-6 6-4.

The South African will also have London on his mind as he chases his second ATP crown of the year. With a win he will become the sixth man to secure his place at the O2.

Omnisport
NEWS
Kevin Anderson vs Kei Nishikori in Vienna final
RELATED STORY
Nishikori denies Thiem to boost Finals hopes, Federer...
RELATED STORY
Vienna Open 2018 Day 3: List of seeds in action
RELATED STORY
Cilic breezes through in Basel, Anderson fights back
RELATED STORY
Home comforts for Thiem and Federer
RELATED STORY
Mikhail Kukushkin achieves rare feat in 2018 ATP 500...
RELATED STORY
ATP Vienna Open: Fernando Verdasco v Kyle Edmund, Match...
RELATED STORY
3 ways in which Felix Auger-Aliassime's playing style...
RELATED STORY
Isner saves two match points to beat Norrie, Federer...
RELATED STORY
Vienna Open: The 3 components of Marton Fucsovics'...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us