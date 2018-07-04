Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Second seed Wozniacki bows out to Makarova

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    04 Jul 2018, 22:47 IST
CarolineWozniacki - cropped
Caroline Wozniacki examines her racket on Court 1

World number two Caroline Wozniacki was the latest big name to tumble out of Wimbledon as she lost 6-4 1-6 7-5 to Ekaterina Makarova in the second round.

Wozniacki won the Nature Valley International title at Eastbourne last week, but she has never been beyond the fourth round at the All England Club and largely looked off the pace throughout on Wednesday, joining pre-tournament favourite Petra Kvitova in making an early exit.

The Dane, who claimed her first grand slam title at the Australian Open, was undone by the powerful Makarova in the opener, the Russian holding off a fightback to clinch the set with a forehand winner down the line.

And Wozniacki then spent much of the second set complaining about the conditions on Number One Court, even as she came roaring back into the contest.

The second seed grew frustrated by the vast number of insects buzzing around the arena - telling the chair umpire "I am here to focus on playing tennis, not eating bugs", while she appeared to be struggling with her footing on a slippery court later on.

Makarova rallied but squandered four match points and gave up a two-break lead, before finally brilliantly sealing victory with a lengthy rally to set up a contest with Lucie Safarova.

With Wozniacki and Kvitova - a two-time champion - both out, the likes of French Open victor Simona Halep, defending champion Garbine Muguruza and Serena Williams will fancy their chances of going all the way.

Wimbledon: Wozniacki wins comfortably in opening round...
RELATED STORY
Makarova no match for dominant Halep
RELATED STORY
Few worries for Wozniacki but Azarenka bows out
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki wins in three sets against Kerber to advance at...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Wozniacki loses early at Wimbledon again
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki takes first win back at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki wins 29th WTA title at Nature Valley International
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki rallies to set up Sabalenka Eastbourne showdown
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki through to the quarter finals at Nature Valley...
RELATED STORY
Halep v Wozniacki battle begins, Muguruza heads through
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us