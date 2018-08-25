Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Serena 'fine' with French Tennis Federation following catsuit ruling

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    25 Aug 2018, 21:51 IST
Serena_cropped
Serena Williams in action on the WTA Tour in 2018.

Serena Williams has no issue with French Tennis Federation (FTF) president Bernard Giudicelli despite his comments over the catsuit she wore at Roland Garros this year.

Williams - a three-time French Open champion - wore a black bodysuit with a red waistband in Paris, which she said helped to protect against blood clots following the birth of her daughter.

However, in an interview with Tennis Magazine, Giudicelli said the American went "too far" with her outfit choice and called for players to dress more conservatively at the tournament in future.

While the comments have been criticised in some quarters, Williams has played down the decision, declaring she has a "wonderful" relationship with the FTF and Giudicelli.

"I think that obviously the grand slams have a right to do what they want to do," she said at a press conference ahead of the US Open. 

"I feel like if and when, or if they know that some things are for health reasons, then there's no way that they wouldn't be okay with it. I think it's fine.

"The president of the French Federation, he's been really amazing. He's been so easy to talk to. My whole team is basically French - we have a wonderful relationship.

"I'm sure we would come to an understanding and everything will be okay, so it wouldn't be a big deal. He [Giudicelli] is a really great guy.

"I don't know exactly what he seemed to say or what he didn't seem to say or what. We already talked. Like I said, we have a great relationship. We talked yesterday. Everything's fine, guys."

Williams also confirmed she will not be donning another catsuit in New York for the final grand slam of the year, having opted to wear tights at Wimbledon to alleviate the risk to her health.

"When it comes to fashion, you don't want to be a repeat offender," she joked. "It will be a while before this even has to come up again.

"I wear tights that keep everything going with my blood, making sure that I'm staying pretty healthy out there."

Omnisport
NEWS
Serena no longer allowed to wear catsuit at French Open
RELATED STORY
Fashion flap: Serena OK with French Open despite catsuit ban
RELATED STORY
French Open says 'Non!' to Serena's black catsuit
RELATED STORY
Serena catsuit helps combat blood clots
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams launches fashion collection of her own
RELATED STORY
French Open organizers won't give Serena Williams a seeding
RELATED STORY
'Perfectionist' Serena admits to 'unrealistic'...
RELATED STORY
Serena provides positive injury update following French...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 men's singles tennis players of the present era
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Serena Williams is tennis' definitive GOAT
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us