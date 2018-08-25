Serena 'fine' with French Tennis Federation following catsuit ruling

Serena Williams in action on the WTA Tour in 2018.

Serena Williams has no issue with French Tennis Federation (FTF) president Bernard Giudicelli despite his comments over the catsuit she wore at Roland Garros this year.

Williams - a three-time French Open champion - wore a black bodysuit with a red waistband in Paris, which she said helped to protect against blood clots following the birth of her daughter.

However, in an interview with Tennis Magazine, Giudicelli said the American went "too far" with her outfit choice and called for players to dress more conservatively at the tournament in future.

While the comments have been criticised in some quarters, Williams has played down the decision, declaring she has a "wonderful" relationship with the FTF and Giudicelli.

"I think that obviously the grand slams have a right to do what they want to do," she said at a press conference ahead of the US Open.

"I feel like if and when, or if they know that some things are for health reasons, then there's no way that they wouldn't be okay with it. I think it's fine.

"The president of the French Federation, he's been really amazing. He's been so easy to talk to. My whole team is basically French - we have a wonderful relationship.

"I'm sure we would come to an understanding and everything will be okay, so it wouldn't be a big deal. He [Giudicelli] is a really great guy.

"I don't know exactly what he seemed to say or what he didn't seem to say or what. We already talked. Like I said, we have a great relationship. We talked yesterday. Everything's fine, guys."

Want to see the before she joins the #ArthurAsheKidsDay stadium show this afternoon? You're in luck.



Catch @serenawilliams practicing on Court P1 now! pic.twitter.com/ZADBiywH9O — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2018

Williams also confirmed she will not be donning another catsuit in New York for the final grand slam of the year, having opted to wear tights at Wimbledon to alleviate the risk to her health.

"When it comes to fashion, you don't want to be a repeat offender," she joked. "It will be a while before this even has to come up again.

"I wear tights that keep everything going with my blood, making sure that I'm staying pretty healthy out there."