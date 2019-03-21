×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tipsarevic ends ATP drought as rain wreaks havoc

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    21 Mar 2019, 08:32 IST
Tipsarevic-cropped
Serb veteran Janko Tipsarevic

Serb veteran Janko Tipsarevic won his first ATP singles match for 18 months as he overcame Bradley Klahn at the Miami Open, where rain was an issue again.

Tipsarevic has been beset by knee and ankle problems in the latter part of his career and the 34-year-old is now ranked 453rd in the world.

But he was excellent in comfortably seeing off the world number 93 in straight sets on Wednesday for his first tour-level victory since August 2017.

Tipsarevic will look to add a more high-profile scalp in round two but this victory, which he wrapped up in 95 minutes, should count as significant progress as he bids to put his injury woes behind him.

Nicolas Jarry, Albert Ramos and Taylor Fritz did not step onto the court after play was washed out midweek.

 

TIPSAREVIC TURNS BACK CLOCK

Former world number eight Tipsarevic has seen his career decimated by injuries and has undergone several surgeries in recent years.

Tipsarevic, a two-time US Open quarter-finalist, had not won since the 2017 event at Flushing Meadows.

Advertisement

However, he ended his wait by seeing off American Klahn 6-3 6-3.

Tipsarevic will face Roberto Bautista Agut in the next round.

 

KUKUSHKIN KNOCKED OUT

There was another surprise at Hard Rock Stadium as world number 43 Mikhail Kukushkin was beaten by Guido Andreozzi 7-6 (7-3) 6-4.

His compatriot Federico Delbonis saw off Peter Gojowczyk 6-4 6-2 and Hubert Hurkacz overcome Matteo Berrettini.

Roberto Carballes Baena thrashed Denis Kudla 6-1 6-2, while Mischa Zverev benefited from wildcard Nicola Kuhn's retirement in the decisive set.

Omnisport
NEWS
Zverev stunned as rain halts Djokovic
RELATED STORY
Rain washes out Miami Open as Andreescu prepares for action
RELATED STORY
Azarenka advances before rain hits Miami Open
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019: 'Past encounters count for nothing,' says Grigor Dimitrov after first-round victory over Janko Tipsarevic
RELATED STORY
5 ATP players who have spent the most consecutive weeks as World No. 1
RELATED STORY
5 players with the most ATP singles titles in the Open Era
RELATED STORY
Tsonga ends wait for ATP Tour title
RELATED STORY
A rift is brewing between Federer-Nadal and Djokovic over the ouster of ATP president Chris Kermode
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open 2019: Dominic Thiem makes a big statement with win over Roger Federer
RELATED STORY
Delray Beach Open: Moldova's Albot edges Britain's Evans for first ATP title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us