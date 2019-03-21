Tipsarevic ends ATP drought as rain wreaks havoc

Serb veteran Janko Tipsarevic

Serb veteran Janko Tipsarevic won his first ATP singles match for 18 months as he overcame Bradley Klahn at the Miami Open, where rain was an issue again.

Tipsarevic has been beset by knee and ankle problems in the latter part of his career and the 34-year-old is now ranked 453rd in the world.

But he was excellent in comfortably seeing off the world number 93 in straight sets on Wednesday for his first tour-level victory since August 2017.

Tipsarevic will look to add a more high-profile scalp in round two but this victory, which he wrapped up in 95 minutes, should count as significant progress as he bids to put his injury woes behind him.

Nicolas Jarry, Albert Ramos and Taylor Fritz did not step onto the court after play was washed out midweek.

TIPSAREVIC TURNS BACK CLOCK

Former world number eight Tipsarevic has seen his career decimated by injuries and has undergone several surgeries in recent years.

Tipsarevic, a two-time US Open quarter-finalist, had not won since the 2017 event at Flushing Meadows.

First @MiamiOpen appearance since 2013

Missed whole of 2018 season after surgery on both hamstrings@TipsarevicJanko is through to R2 of the #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/3zPTCEoDng — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 20, 2019

However, he ended his wait by seeing off American Klahn 6-3 6-3.

Tipsarevic will face Roberto Bautista Agut in the next round.

KUKUSHKIN KNOCKED OUT

There was another surprise at Hard Rock Stadium as world number 43 Mikhail Kukushkin was beaten by Guido Andreozzi 7-6 (7-3) 6-4.

His compatriot Federico Delbonis saw off Peter Gojowczyk 6-4 6-2 and Hubert Hurkacz overcome Matteo Berrettini.

Roberto Carballes Baena thrashed Denis Kudla 6-1 6-2, while Mischa Zverev benefited from wildcard Nicola Kuhn's retirement in the decisive set.

Tennis can be a BRUTAL sport



2hrs+ into his match with Mischa Zverev, Nicola Kuhn collapses with cramp... Get better soon, Nicola #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/2psBLAyTre — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 20, 2019