×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Championship's bottom side Ipswich Town sack Hurst

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25 Oct 2018, 22:20 IST
Paul Hurst
Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst

Ipswich Town have announced the sacking of Paul Hurst, with the club bottom of the Championship.

Former Shrewsbury Town boss Hurst was dismissed on Thursday after Ipswich lost 2-0 at leaders Leeds United a day earlier.

Ipswich are four points adrift of safety having won only one league match during Hurst's five-month reign, with assistant Chris Doig also departing.

"I have decided that it is in the best interests of the football club that we appoint a new manager to take us forward," owner Marcus Evans told Ipswich's official website. 

"I would like to thank Paul and Chris for their efforts and we wish them well for the future but after 14 matches we find ourselves bottom of the Championship and with only one win this season.

"Paul's arrival here in the summer was welcomed by us all and we worked tirelessly to support him fully with his plans for player recruitment, training methodology and backroom staff.

"But unfortunately those plans haven't turned into positive results, which is why I have had to take this decision."

Bryan Klug has been placed in temporary charge of the Tractor Boys and will lead them for Saturday's visit to Millwall.

Former Norwich City boss Paul Lambert is reportedly among the contenders to replace Hurst at Portman Road.

Omnisport
NEWS
5 Football League managers whose jobs are under threat 
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Norwich deny Ipswich, Robins...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Leeds lose top spot as Ipswich stun...
RELATED STORY
2018 AFC U-19 Championship: Vietnam's campaign ends after...
RELATED STORY
If you sack Lopetegui, you have to sack us all – Isco
RELATED STORY
Reports: Former player urged the board not to sack Jose...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Smith gets off to a winning start,...
RELATED STORY
9-0: Reliving the largest Premier League winning margin...
RELATED STORY
James Maddison: A gem for Leicester City and England
RELATED STORY
Football League 2018/19: Championship Season Preview 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us