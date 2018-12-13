×
CSKA Moscow stuns Real Madrid 3-0 at Bernabeu

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    13 Dec 2018, 01:28 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — CSKA Moscow defeated Real Madrid 3-0 on Wednesday for its second straight win over the defending Champions League holders, but it still wasn't enough to earn the Russians a spot in the round of 32 of the Europa League.

Real Madrid rested most of its regular starters after already clinching the group win, while CSKA had no chance of making it to the knockout stage. The Russians were fighting for third place in Group G with Viktoria Plzen, which defeated Roma 2-1 to finish in front. CSKA need to better Plzen's result in the Czech Republic.

It still earned a memorable win at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with goals from Fedor Chalov and Georgi Schennikov late in the first half, before Arnor Sigurdsson added another in the second.

Real Madrid left the field jeered by its fans, with many leaving after the Russians scored the third goal.

CSKA's 1-0 home win over Real Madrid in October was the team's only other group victory. The Spanish club was still coached by Julen Lopetegui at the time.

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Associated Press
NEWS
