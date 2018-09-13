Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Karius denies making comments about female fans

Omnisport
NEWS
News
525   //    13 Sep 2018, 22:52 IST
LorisKarius - cropped
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius

Loris Karius has denied making comments about female fans in Turkey after joining Besiktas on loan from Liverpool.

The goalkeeper signed a two-year deal with the Super Lig side after Liverpool brought in Roma's Alisson as his replacement.

A UK newspaper this week quoted Karius as saying he is being asked for photographs by female supporters in Istanbul.

"I did not have this many fans in England and I can say most seem to be female," Karius was quoted as saying.

"Whenever I am out and about in Istanbul whoever recognises me wants a photograph."

But Karius, who has made a single appearance for Besiktas, posted on social media to deny making the comments.

"Since arriving in Turkey I haven't had any interviews," Karius wrote on Twitter.

"The news and quotes that have been published are not true. That's something I wanted you to know."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Exploring my new home 

A post shared by LORIS KARIUS (@lorisk21) on

 
