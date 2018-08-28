Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pjanic makes way for 'tremendous' Ronaldo on free-kick duties

Omnisport
NEWS
News
961   //    28 Aug 2018, 19:53 IST
cristianoronaldo-cropped
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has become the club's first-choice free-kick taker, while former winger Mauro Camoranesi backed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to start scoring soon.

Pjanic, who signed a new contract that will keep him at Juve for another five years, indicated that he and Paulo Dybala were happy to step aside and let the club's €112million signing from Real Madrid assume set-piece duties.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international also said that Ronaldo's arrival had boosted morale in the squad.

"Cristiano is here now, someone who in the past few years has shown he is the best in the world and we can only benefit from him," Pjanic told the club's official website.

"At first when we trained on free-kicks, it would be either me or Dybala to take it. Now, it's 100 per cent him.

"Obviously: he is a tremendous free-kick taker."

Ronaldo will score "tons of goals" for Juventus this season according to Camoranesi, who said the forward needs time to adapt in Serie A.

Juventus won their opening two league games of 2018-19 but Ronaldo failed to score against Chievo or Lazio as a new chapter in his career began.

The Bianconeri travel to Parma on Saturday, when fans of the champions will hope the Portugal international can open his account for the club.

"We're talking about a player who has scored more than 500 goals, with exceptional qualities," Camoranesi told Tuttosport. "Just because he didn't score in his first two games, it doesn't mean anything. It's just one of those things.

"He'll score tons of goals before the end of the season. He has everything, explosive power, pace and technique.

"Many teams in Italy defend with many players in their own half. This limits the space he has, so an understanding with his team-mates is needed to find it, as well as his great power."

Omnisport
NEWS
Pjanic hails Ronaldo arrival but refuses to confirm Juve...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: Reliving his game against Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Pjanic extends Juventus contract to 2023
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo's debut for Juventus: Good or Bad?
RELATED STORY
Pjanic cool on links with Barcelona and Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Juventus 2-0 Lazio: Match review as Ronaldo fails to...
RELATED STORY
3 players who can help Cristiano Ronaldo establish...
RELATED STORY
Pjanic and Rugani in Juventus tour squad as Ronaldo and...
RELATED STORY
Allegri demands patience from Ronaldo to settle with...
RELATED STORY
Allegri calls for patience as Ronaldo and new signings...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Tomorrow PAO BEN 12:30 AM PAOK vs Benfica
Tomorrow UFA RAN 07:30 PM Ufa vs Rangers
Tomorrow AST APO 07:30 PM Astana vs APOEL
Tomorrow AEK TRE 09:00 PM AEK Larnaca vs Trenčín
Tomorrow KOB ATA 10:00 PM København vs Atalanta
Tomorrow RB- ZOR 10:00 PM RB Leipzig vs Zorya
Tomorrow QAR SHE 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Sheriff
Tomorrow CFR F-D 10:30 PM CFR Cluj vs F91 Dudelange
Tomorrow APO BAS 10:30 PM Apollon vs Basel
Today GLO CIT 12:15 AM Glossop North End vs City of Liverpool
select leagues:
Contact Us Advertise with Us