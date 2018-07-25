Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spalletti satisfied as Inter draw with Blades

Omnisport
NEWS
News
276   //    25 Jul 2018, 08:57 IST
Luciano Spalletti - cropped
Luciano Spalletti of Inter

Luciano Spalletti was satisfied with Inter Milan’s performance against Sheffield United, following a 1-1 draw in their pre-season clash at Bramall Lane.

The Nerazzuri continued their busy pre-season with a final friendly in the Steel City, before International Champions Cup fixtures against Chelsea, Lyon and Atletico Madrid.

Both goals came in the first half as Mauro Icardi cancelled out an opener from Blades new signing David McGoldrick, and Spalletti said it was a good challenge for Inter, who finished fourth in Serie A last season.

"Tonight went very well because they’re already in great shape," he said.

"We played at a stadium that had a good atmosphere and there was a sense of excitement and we stood up to it well.

"The team was ready to respond. At a certain point, we changed our tactical approach during the game. Overall, we showed that we have intelligent players in our squad who can get along with one another. "

The result was soured by an injury to Brazilian full-back Dalbert, who was stretchered off the field and required oxygen, following a challenge from Blades midfielder John Lundstram.

Dalbert has been linked with a move away from the San Siro this season with Everton rumoured to be interested in the 24-year-old.

Omnisport
NEWS
Spalletti expects Icardi, Perisic to stay at Inter
RELATED STORY
Inter need to show more - Spalletti dissatisfied with...
RELATED STORY
Inter gave up against Chievo, admits Spalletti
RELATED STORY
Inter are running out of Champions League chances,...
RELATED STORY
Spalletti upbeat despite Icardi's off night in derby draw
RELATED STORY
Spalletti defends Inter progress ahead of 'semi-final'...
RELATED STORY
Inter new boy Nainggolan excited to work with Spalletti...
RELATED STORY
Nainggolan the 'ninja' Inter were missing, says Spalletti
RELATED STORY
Spalletti: Inter must be ferocious against Juventu
RELATED STORY
Inter have earned Champions League football, insists...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us