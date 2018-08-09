Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Blackhawks announce plans for public visitation for Mikita

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    09 Aug 2018, 04:28 IST
AP Image

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have announced plans for a public visitation for Hall of Fame forward Stan Mikita on Sunday.

Mikita, who helped lead the Blackhawks to the 1961 Stanley Cup title while becoming one of the franchise's most revered figures, died Tuesday. He was 78.

The visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the United Center Atrium. Instead of sending flowers, Mikita's family wants fans to donate to the Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, Wounded Warrior Project, American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association and Hinsdale Hospital Foundation for AMITA Health Adventist St. Thomas Hospice.

Mikita spent his entire NHL career with Chicago, spanning 22 seasons. He is the Blackhawks' career leader for assists (926), points (1,467) and games played (1,394), and is second to Bobby Hull with 541 goals.

