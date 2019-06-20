×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Flyers sign center Kevin Hayes to $50 million, 7-year deal

Associated Press
NEWS
News
2   //    20 Jun 2019, 01:01 IST
AP Image

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have signed center Kevin Hayes to a $50 million, seven-year contract.

Hayes becomes the Flyers' third-highest paid player with a deal worth $7.14 million per season and should step in as their new No. 2 center behind Sean Couturier. General manager Chuck Fletcher announced the signing Wednesday, saying the 6-foot-5, 216-pound Hayes "plays a smart, two-way game and is just entering the prime of his career."

Philadelphia acquired Hayes' negotiating rights from Winnipeg for a fifth-round pick during the Stanley Cup Final. The Jets got him from the New York Rangers at the trade deadline in February.

Hayes recorded a career-high 55 points in 71 games last season with the Rangers and Jets. He has 92 goals and 137 assists for 229 points in 381 regular-season NHL games.

The Boston College product reunites with new Flyers coach Alain Vigneault, his coach for four seasons in New York.

Tags:
National Hockey League
Advertisement
Konecny, Couturier score 57 seconds apart to lead Flyers
RELATED STORY
Hayes scores in OT to lift Jets over Blackhawks, 4-3
RELATED STORY
Hayes scores 1st goal with Jets in 5-3 win over Predators
RELATED STORY
Holtby sharp as Capitals beat Flyers to end losing streak
RELATED STORY
Flyers inch closer to East playoff spot with win over Ottawa
RELATED STORY
Canadiens beat listless Flyers 3-1
RELATED STORY
Hart makes 40 saves as Flyers beat Blackhawks 3-1
RELATED STORY
Ovechkin, Backstrom lead Capitals to 5-3 win over Flyers
RELATED STORY
Flyers rally late to stun Penguins 2-1 in overtime
RELATED STORY
Connolly has 2 goals, assist as Capitals beat Flyers 5-2
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us