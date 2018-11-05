Gourde caps comeback in OT as Lightning beat Senators 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Yanni Gourde scored 14 seconds into overtime to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

Brayden Point tied the score with 27 seconds left in regulation on a two-man advantage off a pass from Tyler Johnson to send the game to the extra period. Point also had an assist on Gourde's winner.

Cedric Paquette and Mathieu Joseph also scored for the Lightning, and Louis Domingue stopped 22 shots. Ryan McDonagh had three assists.

Bobby Ryan, Maxime Lajoie and Cody Ceci had the goals for the Senators. Craig Anderson finished with 41 saves a day after giving up three goals on 10 shots before being pulled in a 9-2 loss to Buffalo.

Trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes, the Lightning got on the board early in the second as Paquette scored 38 seconds in, jumping on a rebound in the crease.

Joseph tied the score with the first goal of his career at 3:04 of the third. Anthony Cirelli spotted Joseph and he made no mistake, beating Anderson far side.

Anderson kept the Senators in the game as the Lightning outshot Ottawa 10-1 through the first 10 minutes of the final frame.

Ottawa regained the lead on a delayed penalty call as Chris Tierney found Ceci all alone in front with 4:44 left in regulation.

The Senators took a 2-0 lead on power-play goals by Ryan and Lajoie 10 minutes apart in the first period.

NOTES: Lajoie's fifth goal of the season tied him with Ryan Dzingel for the team lead. ... D Mark Borowiecki made his to the Senators' lineup after serving a three-game suspension for a hit to the head on Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin. ... Ottawa and Tampa Bay, who both entered the league in 1992, each played its 2,000th game.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Host Edmonton on Tuesday night to open a three-game homestand.

Senators: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.