Larkin lifts Red Wings past Maple Leafs in OT

TORONTO (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored on a breakaway at 2:48 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Thursday night after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period.

Larkin beat Garret Sparks between the pads to snap Toronto's five-game winning streak.

Gustav Nyquist set up the winner, and finished a goal and two assists. Mike Green had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Ericsson and Luke Glendening also scored, Larkin had an assist and former Maple Leafs goalie Jonathan Bernier stopped 27 shots.

Andreas Johnsson and Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and an assist each for Toronto. John Tavares and Zach Hyman also scored, and Sparks made 27 saves.

William Nylander suited up for his first game since coming to terms with Toronto on a new six-year, $45 million contract over the weekend. The 22-year-old winger got a mostly warm reception when he stepped on the ice for his first shift, and started on a line with Auston Matthews and Patrick Marleau before getting benched midway through the third period.

PENGUINS 6, ISLANDERS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Phil Kessel had two goals and two assists, and Kris Letang also scored twice in Pittsburgh's victory over New York.

Sidney Crosby had his 15th goal and had two assists, and Riley Sheahan scored his fourth goal. The Penguins have won two straight and five of eight following a slump in which they won once in 10 games.

Jake Guentzel had three assists and has a career-best six-game points streak for Pittsburgh.

Casey DeSmith made 19 saves to win for the fifth time in six starts.

Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders.

LIGHTNING 3, BRUINS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mathieu Joseph and Anthony Cirelli scored early in the third period and Tampa Bay beat Boston for its fifth consecutive victory.

After Joseph scored at 2:40, Cirelli put home a short-handed backhand 1:23 later to make it 3-1.

Boston pulled to 3-2 on David Krejci's goal with 1:45 remaining.

Brayden Point also scored and Louis Domingue made 33 saves to help the NHL-leading Lightning improve to 22-7-1. David Pastrnak also had a goal for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 27 shots.

BLUE JACKETS 4, FLYERS 3, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Jones scored his second goal of the game 10 seconds into overtime to lift Columbus past Philadelphia.

Cam Atkinson fed a wide-open Jones in the slot moments into overtime, and Jones beat goalie Anthony Stolarz over his left shoulder. Brandon Dubinsky and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Atkinson extended his career-best points streak to 12 consecutive games.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves to improve to 12-3-1 against his former team. Travis Sanheim scored twice, and Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist for the Flyers.

CANADIENS 5, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Paul Byron scored twice and Montreal beat Ottawa to sweep the home-and home series.

Jeff Petry, Brendan Gallagher and Andrew Shaw also scored, and Carey Price stopped 19 shots. The Canadiens also beat the Senators 5-2 on Tuesday night in Montreal.

Mark Stone and Colin White scored for the Senators, and Craig Anderson stopped 38 shots.

AVALANCHE 5, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carl Soderberg scored twice, J.T. Compher broke a third-period tie and Colorado beat Florida.

Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog also scored, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 33 shots. Aaron Ekblad and Colton Sceviour scored fir Florida, and Roberto Luongo made 32 saves in his second game back from a knee injury.

