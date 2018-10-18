×
Red Wings claim winger de la Rose off waivers from Montreal

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    18 Oct 2018, 02:31 IST
AP Image

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have claimed winger Jacob de la Rose off waivers from Montreal.

Detroit made the move Wednesday.

The 23-year-old de la Rose has an opportunity to get plenty of ice time with the Red Wings if he's cleared to play after having a cardiac episode earlier this month.

The 6-foot-3, 216-pound Swede had four goals and a career-high 12 points in 55 games for the Canadiens last season. He has eight goals and 19 career points in 119 NHL games with Montreal. The Canadiens drafted him in the second round, No. 34 overall, in 2013.

Detroit has lost its first six games for the first time in franchise history. The Red Wings play at Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

