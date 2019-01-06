×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Smith scores twice, Predators top Canadiens 4-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    06 Jan 2019, 08:45 IST
AP Image

MONTREAL (AP) — Craig Smith scored two goals and the Nashville Predators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Saturday night.

Mattias Ekholm and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for Nashville. P.K. Subban had two assists. Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots in place of Pekka Rinne, who played Friday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Shea Weber scored against his former team for the Canadiens. Carey Price made 28 saves as Montreal lost for the first time in three games.

It was the second matchup between Weber and Subban since the Predators and Canadiens traded players in the summer of 2016. The defensemen also faced off on Mar. 2, 2017, when Montreal won 2-1 at Bell Centre.

The Predators have earned points in four straight games (3-0-1) despite recent injuries to Filip Forsberg, Kyle Turris and Yannick Weber.

Nashville was the faster and sharper team, especially in the first period when the Predators outshot Montreal 16-11.

Smith extended his personal point streak to five games when he took the rebound of a Subban shot and scored past Price at 10:44 of the first period, giving the Predators a 1-0 lead. Smith has scored in three straight games.

Nashville went up 2-0 with 36 seconds remaining in the first after Ekholm's slap shot deflected off Max Domi's stick and beat Price high.

Weber got one back for the Canadiens at 12:47 of the second period, when he threw a bouncing puck on net that sailed past a few Predators players. It was Weber's second career goal against Nashville.

Advertisement

Smith answered 18 seconds later with a wraparound for his second of the game and team-leading 14th of the season. The Canadiens challenged for goalie interference on the play, but the call on the ice stood.

Subban notched his second assist on the play and his third point in the last two games after a six-game pointless streak. Subban has 300 career assists.

Montreal made a push in the third period, but Saros stopped all eight shots he faced.

Arvidsson added an empty-net goal for the Predators with 45 seconds left in the game.

NOTES: The Predators play four more games on their current season-high six-game trip.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Toronto on Monday.

Canadiens: Host Minnesota on Monday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Tatar scores twice to lead Canadiens over Panthers 5-3
RELATED STORY
Stamkos scores twice, leads Lightning past Canadiens 4-1
RELATED STORY
Hartman scores twice as Predators beat Golden Knights 4-1
RELATED STORY
Weber, Lehkonen each score twice, Canadiens top Rangers 5-2
RELATED STORY
Fast scores twice, Rangers beat Predators 4-3
RELATED STORY
Paul Byron scores twice, Canadiens beat Senators 5-2
RELATED STORY
Eberle scores twice, Islanders top Penguins 6-3
RELATED STORY
Zacha scores twice, Devils beat Canadiens 5-2
RELATED STORY
Erne scores tiebreaker late, Lightning beat Canadiens 6-5
RELATED STORY
Domi scores twice, Canadiens beat Senators 5-2
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us