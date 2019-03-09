×
Golovkin to return in June after signing deal with DAZN

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    09 Mar 2019, 01:36 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Gennady Golovkin will return to the ring in June after signing a multiyear deal Friday with DAZN, which gives him the possibility of a third fight with Canelo Alvarez.

No date or opponent was announced for the fight, which will be Golovkin's first since being edged by Alvarez last September in their second bout after they fought to a draw in the first one.

Alvarez already has an exclusive deal with the sports streaming service and is set to meet Daniel Jacobs in a middleweight title unification match on May 4 in Las Vegas.

The deal calls for Golovkin to fight twice a year on DAZN for the next three years, giving the longtime middleweight champion from Kazakhstan plenty of opportunities to regain titles.

The biggest one would be through another bout with Alvarez after their two close contests, which were both pay-per-view fights. When Alvarez signed his contract last year, which his promotional company said would pay him a minimum of $365 million, DAZN executive chairman John Skipper said he hoped it would help attract other top fighters.

He finally got Golovkin, whom he called "a generational talent with international appeal."

DAZN has all the middleweight champions, with WBO champion Demetrius Andrade also fighting on DAZN. He called out Golovkin after defending his title in January, saying he would "destroy" Triple G.

GGG Promotions will do two cards per year on DAZN beginning in 2020. Golovkin and Skipper plan to discuss the deal next week at a press conference in the Los Angeles area.

