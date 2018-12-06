×
NFL refs back official accused of calling player vulgar name

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    06 Dec 2018, 00:55 IST
AP Image

The NFL Referees Association is questioning why the league isn't focusing more attention on Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes for threatening umpire Roy Ellison following Buffalo's game at Miami last weekend.

Ellison has been placed on administrative leave while the NFL investigates Hughes' accusation that Ellison called him a vulgar name during the game.

In a statement released Wednesday, NFLRA executive director Scott Green says the association expects the NFL's investigation to clear Ellison while turning the focus on Hughes.

Green says Hughes has a history of being flagged for personal misconduct and arguing with officials.

"While we are disappointed that the NFL has yet to address that aspect of the incident, we look forward to working with the league during its review, and will ensure that Roy's rights are protected during this process," Green said.

TV video shows the player confronting Ellison in the tunnel near the locker room and accusing him of using a derogatory term. Hughes waved his index finger and shouted, "I'll catch you! I'll catch you, guaranteed!" before being pulled away by a teammate.

Ellison was suspended in 2013 for making a derogatory statement to Washington tackle Trent Williams during a game.

Associated Press
NEWS
