×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sabalenka into semis at Shenzhen after Sharapova retires

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    04 Jan 2019, 13:33 IST
AP Image

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals of Shenzhen Open after Maria Sharapova was forced to retire due to an injury on Friday.

Fifth-seeded Sharapova was trailing 6-1, 4-2 before she cited a left thigh injury and retired from her match.

Sabalenka was aggressive from the onset and built a 3-0 lead in the first set. She fired clean winners and extended her lead to a double break at 5-1 before closing out the set.

Sharapova received off-court medical treatment in between the two sets and came back strongly by holding her serve early in the second set.

But Sabalenka got an edge with three straight breaks of serve and took a 3-2 lead and a game later Sharapova retired.

Sabalenka will face either Romanian qualifier Monica Niculescu or Wang Yafan of China in the semifinals.

Associated Press
NEWS
Shenzhen Open: Aryna Sabalenka reaches SF after Maria...
RELATED STORY
Sharapova and Sabalenka advance in Shenzhen
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki shines in Auckland, Sharapova progresses in...
RELATED STORY
Shenzhen Open: Sharapova rallies to win opening round...
RELATED STORY
Sharapova beats Bacsinszky in 1st round of Shenzhen Open
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis: 4 Young players who could win a Grand...
RELATED STORY
WTA Year-End Review 2018 Part 1
RELATED STORY
Wang to face Wozniacki after halting Sabalenka surge
RELATED STORY
Zheng out early at Shenzhen Open
RELATED STORY
Williams dumps out Azarenka, Shenzhen woe for Ostapenko
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us