McDermott added to Australia ODI squad

Ben McDermott

Australia called up Ben McDermott for the remaining two games of their one-day international series against South Africa.

McDermott, the 23-year-old son of Craig, could make his ODI debut during the series, which South Africa lead 1-0.

With Shaun Marsh still recovering from minor surgery on a buttock abscess, Australia decided to add McDermott – who has played four Twenty20 internationals – to the squad.

"The national selection panel has decided to add Ben McDermott to the ODI squad ahead of Friday's match against South Africa at the Adelaide Oval," Australia national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Part of the decision to include Ben is to ensure we have appropriate coverage should Shaun Marsh fail to recover in time for Friday's second ODI.

Congratulations to @benmcdermott100 who was has been included in Australia's ODI squad for the remaining two matches with South Africa, including the potential series decider at @BlundstoneArena on Sunday! #WeAreTigers pic.twitter.com/QD8u7QThVo — Cricket Tasmania (@crickettas) November 6, 2018

"We will continue to monitor Shaun's progress and give him every opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of the match."

Australia were comprehensively beaten by six wickets in the series opener, with matches in Adelaide on Friday and Hobart two days later to come.

McDermott averages 11.33 at T20 international level, while he has notched 652 runs at 50.15 in List A cricket.