×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Hamilton wins in Brazil, Mercedes takes constructors' title

Associated Press
NEWS
News
28   //    12 Nov 2018, 00:58 IST
AP Image

SAO PAULO (AP) — Five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, helping his Mercedes team to take the Formula One constructors' title.

The British driver finished 1.4 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen completed the podium at Interlagos.

Hamilton's 10th victory of the season was helped by Force India's Esteban Ocon, who collided with Verstappen on the 44th lap when the Dutchman led the race. Verstappen had been building his lead over Hamilton, who was using medium tires as he waited for rain that never came in Sao Paulo.

Verstappen managed to stay in the race after the incident and get closer to Hamilton in the final laps, but it wasn't enough for his second consecutive victory.

"I hope I can't find him in the paddock now," Verstappen said of Ocon. The Frenchman finished 15th.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, who is second in the overall standings, finished sixth.

It was Hamilton's second victory at Interlagos, the same track where he won his first title 10 years ago.

Hamilton celebrated his win and his team's title with samba dancers on the podium.

"This is what everyone works for, we really pulled together as a unit this year," Hamilton said. His teammate Valtteri Bottas finished fifth.

The final race of the season is at Abu Dhabi on Nov. 25.

Associated Press
NEWS
Emotions run high but Brazil still tough to crack for...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Brazilian GP
RELATED STORY
Hamilton joins Fangio with 'surreal' fifth world title
RELATED STORY
F1: Current records held by Lewis Hamilton
RELATED STORY
Five-time champion Hamilton praises 'amazing' team, family
RELATED STORY
Bottas edges teammate Hamilton in Brazilian GP practice
RELATED STORY
Lewis Hamilton: Year-by-year analysis of his Formula 1...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton wins F1 title, Verstappen wins Mexican Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Massa, Hamilton look back 10 years to Brazil title thriller
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Lewis Hamilton wins at Mercedes
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us