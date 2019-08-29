Ajax youngster Dest called up by United States

Ajax defender Sergino Dest

Teenage Ajax full-back Sergino Dest has been included in the United States' 26-man squad for friendlies with Mexico and Uruguay in September.

The Netherlands-born 18-year-old was part of the USA team that reached the quarter-finals of the Under-20 World Cup in June and has made his first-team breakthrough at Ajax this season.

Dest is comfortable playing on either side of defence and is the third player born this millennium to be called up by his national side, following Josh Sargent and Tim Weah.

"I've been really intrigued with how he's been playing in Ajax," head coach Gregg Berhalter said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"I really like how he interprets it. In terms of will he play on the right or the left, it's something that we're going to work through in camp. But we're open to him playing on either side."

Fellow youngster Paxton Pomykal, 19, is also part of Berhalter's squad after featuring regularly for Dallas in MLS this year.

USA included 10 players from side that lost to Mexico in the 2019 Gold Cup final, with Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen among those to retain their places.

There is a recall for Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan, meanwhile, returning to fold after a near year-long absence.

USA squad:

Jesse Gonzalez (Dallas), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Dusseldorf); John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Dallas), Sergino Dest (Ajax), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Tim Ream (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles FC); Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Alfredo Morales (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Paxton Pomykal (Dallas), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes); Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).