Bournemouth piles misery on Fulham in 3-0 win in EPL

NEWS
News
19   //    27 Oct 2018, 23:08 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Bournemouth turned up the heat on Fulham's under-fire manager Slavisa Jokanovic with a 3-0 win at Craven Cottage in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Club owner Shad Khan gave Jokanovic a vote of confidence in midweek, but third-from-bottom Fulham was up against it from the moment Callum Wilson gave his team a 14th-minute lead from the penalty spot after the Bournemouth striker was brought down by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Bournemouth, which defended impressively throughout, allowed Fulham possession in the areas where the host could do little damage, and then stretched its lead in the 72nd.

After Adam Smith won the ball near the halfway line, Ryan Fraser fed David Brooks and he finished calmly.

Fulham defender Kevin McDonald was sent off a minute later for a second bookable offence, then sixth-place Bournemouth rounded off the scoring in the 85th minute with Fraser again setting up Wilson.

