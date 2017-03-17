Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarters
The next challenge in Manchester United's Europa League campaign comes in the form of Anderlecht.
Manchester United will face Belgian side Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter-finals.
Jose Mourinho's men beat Rostov 1-0 at Old Trafford on Thursday, with Juan Mata's goal seeing off the Russian Premier League side 2-1 on aggregate.
Anderlecht, winners of the competition under its former guise of the UEFA Cup in 1983, are top of the Belgian Pro League and won 1-0 home and away against Apoel Nicosia in the last 16.
Lyon's reward for holding off Roma in a thrilling encounter – the Serie A side laying siege to their opponents' goal at the Stadio Olimpico but falling one goal short of the 3-1 triumph they required to progress on away goals – is a tie against Besiktas.
The Turkish Super Lig outfit thumped Olympiakos 4-1 to seal a quarter-final berth despite having Vincent Aboubakar sent off after opening the scoring in Istanbul. Former Liverpool attacker Ryan Babel netted a brace on the way to a 5-2 aggregate victory.
The official result of the #UELdraw... pic.twitter.com/0HJacqyLWX— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) March 17, 2017
With Sevilla's interest in European competition at an end, Spanish hopes of keeping the Europa League in the country for a fourth consecutive year lie with Celta Vigo, who face Genk after overcoming Krasnodar.
Genk beat Gent in an all-Belgian clash in the last 16, while Schalke bested Bundesliga counterparts Borussia Monchengladbach on away goals to set up a meeting with Ajax.
The four-time European Champions were 2-1 down to FC Copenhagen after the first leg in Denmark but pulled through thanks to Bertrand Traore and a Kasper Dolberg penalty at the Amsterdam Arena.
The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played on April 13.
Europa League quarter-final draw in full:
Anderlecht v Manchester United
Celta Vigo v Genk
Ajax v Schalke
Lyon v Besiktas