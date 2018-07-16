Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

It could be the best time - Martinez hints at Hazard Chelsea exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.15K   //    16 Jul 2018, 22:11 IST
Roberto Martinez and Eden Hazard
Roberto Martinez and Eden Hazard

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez believes this transfer window could be the right time for Eden Hazard to leave Chelsea.

Hazard captained the Red Devils to their best finish at a World Cup as they took third place, contributing two goals and three assists.

There has been persistent speculation that Hazard could fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid following the Portugal superstar's move to Juventus.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Martinez said: "It could be the best time [for Hazard] to try something different.

"Hazard could carry a new project anywhere in the world. He is at the best moment of his career. For me, it's very easy to answer that question.

''He could fit in any team in the world. Players need new challenges and new projects. Perhaps it's a good time for [Chelsea] and for Eden [to split]. I would be very surprised if Chelsea didn't have big offers for him right now."

Chelsea sacked Antonio Conte on Friday following months of speculation, and replaced him with former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri.

Italy midfielder Jorginho followed Sarri to Stamford Bridge in a reported £50million deal.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Hazard hints at Chelsea exit after Belgium defeat England
RELATED STORY
Five players who could replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
You can build a winning project around Hazard - Martinez
RELATED STORY
Hazard hints at Real Madrid interest
RELATED STORY
Hazard clouds Chelsea future amid Real Madrid rumours
RELATED STORY
3 players Chelsea should target to replace Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard must leave Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
3 players who could leave Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Hazard: Real Madrid is everyone's dream
RELATED STORY
5 big players who could leave the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us