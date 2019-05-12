×
It's been Divock Origi week – Klopp praises Liverpool striker

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    12 May 2019, 05:08 IST
DivockOrigi - Cropped
Liverpool striker Divock Origi

Jurgen Klopp joked it had been "Divock Origi week" at Liverpool as he hailed the striker for his match-winning performances against Newcastle United and Barcelona.

Origi, who has had limited opportunities this season, came off the bench to head in a dramatic 86th-minute winner at Newcastle on Saturday to send the Premier League title race to the final day.

Then, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino sidelined due to injury, he scored a brace in an incredible win over Barcelona that saw Liverpool move into the Champions League final.

Klopp praised the striker for his contribution, with Origi up to six goals this season, although he has made just six starts.

"Showing up the way he did, it has been 'Divock Origi week'," he told UK newspapers.

"There was the header at Newcastle, that was crazy. And we don't have to talk about the other night [against Barcelona].

"What Trent Alexander-Arnold did [with his quick corner] was one of the most genius moments I will ever see in football as long as I am alive, but that was not an easy ball. It was bouncing and nine times out of 10, the ball would end up in the stand. This one ended up in the net. It shows what confidence can do and how important it was in this moment as Divock didn't think about it. That is brilliant.

"When you think about how much he was not playing, maybe you think that I don't like the player that much or I don't trust him too much. That is actually not right.

"Divock was just so unlucky and I'm very happy that he is really back on the landscape again."

Klopp, whose team host Wolves on Sunday and need a win along with Brighton and Hove Albion denying Manchester City, also hailed Jordan Henderson.

Henderson has impressed in a more advanced role in recent matches and Klopp said the England midfielder deserved recognition.

"If that doesn't happen after this season, then I lose a little bit of respect for people, to be honest," he said.

"It wasn't only after we brought him into another position, because he had brilliant games in other positions, no doubt [about] that, in the number six for example."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Fetching more content...
