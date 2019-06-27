×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Madagascar v Burundi: Dupuis insists Barea will not become complacent

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    27 Jun 2019, 00:34 IST
dupuiscropped
Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis insists his side will not become complacent and underestimate Burundi after their promising start at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Making their first ever appearance at the competition, Barea claimed a commendable 2-2 draw with Guinea in their Group B opener, meaning a victory against Burundi will put them in the driving seat to qualify with likely table-toppers Nigeria.

Had it not been for Francois Kamano's 66th-minute penalty for Guinea, Madagascar would have taken all three points in Alexandria.

Nevertheless, they head into matchday two full of self-belief and know a victory could be massive in their quest for a shock spot in the knockout phase.

But Dupuis will not let Madagascar get overly confident.

"It would be a great risk if we underestimated the opponent," he told reporters.

"It's a difficult match and Burundi is a great and stubborn team. We have to be really focused and prepared.

"We know a win will move us closer to our next target. We've prepared for this and we are ready.

"They will come hard because they lost against Nigeria. We hope to win for the country."

Advertisement

Burundi also gave a solid account of themselves in their first outing, though they were a little less fortunate than Madagascar, going down 1-0 to the Super Eagles thanks to Odion Ighalo's winner 13 minutes from time.

Despite losing, Burundi showed themselves to be more than capable of troubling the more illustrious sides in the competition, matching Nigeria's record of 15 shots and getting six of them – three more than their opponents – on target.

But coach Olivier Niyungeko recognises that counts for little and his side are already running out of time.

"It will be a tough game because I have watched Madagascar and they are not a light team," Niyungeko said.

"It will be tough for us. We have already played one final against Nigeria and lost, but now we have to look at the remaining two finals, starting with Thursday.

"We know losing will be tough for us, so we have to ensure we get the three points."

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Madagascar – Anicet Andrianantenaina

An impressive outing last time out means Andrianantenaina will be expected to produce again. He completed 88.7 per cent of his 62 passes against Guinea, touched the ball 74 times, won eight of 10 duels and got himself a goal. Another all-action display would go down a treat.

Burundi – Gael Bigirimana

Against Nigeria midfielder Bigirimana showed both sides of his game. He created three chances and saw more of the ball than any of his team-mates, but some of his passing was a little wasteful. Burundi instantly stand a better chance if he performs.

Key Opta Facts

- It will be the first game between Madagascar and Burundi in the Africa Cup of Nations.
- It will also be the first time that two teams playing in their first Africa Cup of Nations have faced each other since South Africa and Angola in January 1996.
- Burundi could become the 16th nation to lose their first two games in the Africa Cup of Nations.
- Charles Andriamahitsinoro was involved in Madagascar's two goals against Guinea.

Advertisement
Guinea v Madagascar: Put wary of Africa Cup of Nations debutants
RELATED STORY
Nigeria v Burundi: Rohr wary of tournament debutants
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria v Burundi, Nigeria's predicted XI, team news and more
RELATED STORY
Predicting the entire 2019 African Cup of Nations
RELATED STORY
Nigeria v Guinea: Bonus issue overshadows Super Eagles' preparations
RELATED STORY
African Cup of Nations 2019: Nigeria vs Burundi - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Mali v Mauritania: Historic occasion on the cards in Suez
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: 3 reasons behind Nigeria's 1-0 win against Burundi
RELATED STORY
African Cup of Nations 2019: Nigeria vs Burundi, Nigeria Team News, Predicted XI, and more
RELATED STORY
AFCON 2019: Cameroon to face Ghana, Morocco draw South Africa and Ivory Coast
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
Tomorrow BRA PAR 06:00 AM Brazil vs Paraguay
29 Jun VEN ARG 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Argentina
29 Jun COL CHI 04:30 AM Colombia vs Chile
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT GHA BEN
2 - 2
 Ghana vs Benin
Tomorrow KEN TAN 01:30 AM Kenya vs Tanzania
Tomorrow TUN MAL 08:00 PM Tunisia vs Mali
Tomorrow MOR COT 10:30 PM Morocco vs Côte d'Ivoire
29 Jun SOU NAM 01:30 AM South Africa vs Namibia
29 Jun MAU ANG 08:00 PM Mauritania vs Angola
29 Jun CAM GHA 10:30 PM Cameroon vs Ghana
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us