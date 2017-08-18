Matuidi delighted to follow French legends Zidane, Platini and Deschamps to Juventus

Following former Juventus stars Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini and Didier Deschamps enticed Blaise Matuidi to join the Serie A champions.

by Omnisport News 18 Aug 2017, 23:14 IST

New Juventus signing Blaise Matuidi in action for France

Blaise Matuidi is "delighted" to join Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in an initial €20million deal, following fellow French stars Didier Deschamps, Michel Platini and Zinedine Zidane to the club.

Matuidi penned a three-year deal with the Serie A champions after leaving PSG, who could receive a further €10.5m in add-ons.

And the France international is keen to get started at his new club, who have won six successive Serie A titles and reached the Champions League final twice in the last three years.

"I'm delighted, I feel really proud to be able to wear this shirt," Matuidi said in his first Juventus interview. "I'm honoured to wear the Juventus shirt. I can't wait to meet my new team-mates and get onto the field and start the season with my new team.

"Juventus have won Serie A for many years in a row and they're always aiming high in Europe too. We share the same level of ambition. This is a very massive club and as I've said this is an honour.

"I can't wait to do my bit to help the team keep winning and adding to the trophies they already have. As a lover of football, I know all the great players that have made history at Juventus such as Zidane, Platini and Deschamps.

"It's a pleasure to be able to say I'm part of this family. I hope to be able to give my all to help the team as soon as possible."