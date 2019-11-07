Neymar set to return to PSG training as Icardi is assessed

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 07 Nov 2019, 23:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar

Neymar will return to training with the Paris Saint-Germain squad next week, but team-mate Mauro Icardi requires a fitness test ahead of Saturday's Ligue 1 trip to Brest.

Brazil forward Neymar has not featured for PSG since their 4-0 win over Angers on October 5 after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty.

The 27-year-old has started individual training and will step up his recovery next week, having been left out of Brazil's squad for their two friendlies this month.

PSG may also be without Icardi for their next league outing, though, after the on-loan Inter striker was substituted in the second half of Wednesday's 1-0 win against Club Brugge with a knock.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel said after the game that match-winner Icardi had been playing through the pain barrier, and he will undergo an assessment on a foot injury on Friday.

Point médical — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) November 7, 2019

Thilo Kehrer is back in training ahead of the clash with Brest, but Ander Herrera will definitely miss out because of a thigh injury while Thomas Meunier is also out until after the international break.

Champions PSG lost 2-1 to Dijon last weekend but are seven points clear of second-placed Angers in Ligue 1.