×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer agrees with Keane that United need 'right characters'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
151   //    25 Apr 2019, 05:06 IST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he respects Roy Keane's explosive assessment of Manchester United's situation after their derby defeat at home to Manchester City.

Second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane, with David de Gea arguably at fault for both strikes, earned City a 2-0 win at Old Trafford that sent them back to the Premier League's summit.

In an appearance as a pundit on Sky Sports, Keane was highly critical of United's performance, accusing midfielder Fred of "cheating" and claiming players "threw Jose Mourinho under the bus".

Solskjaer has indicated he will embark on a long-needed clearout of United's squad at the end of the season, with the initial new-manager bounce he provided having faded fast.

United have lost seven of their past nine games in all competitions and are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for the last Champions League qualification place.

And Solskjaer accepted former treble-winning team-mate Keane may have a point about the problems at United, who have now lost each of their past three league Manchester derbies at home to Pep Guardiola's City.

"With Roy I've always had a great relationship with him," Solskjaer said at his post-match news conference. "And, how do you say, I value his opinion very highly and he's got his opinion.

"We played together for many, many years and he's a Man United guy, as well, he hurts just as much as anyone else connected to us, that we are so far behind City as we are.

"And that's my job, to make sure when we come back for pre-season that I have the right characters in and around [the squad]. Because that should never be allowed.

Advertisement

"Because when you're at Man United the spotlight will be on you, headlines, and you've got to make sure you come into work every single day with the effort like they gave today. That's your duty."

Striker Marcus Rashford criticised United's mentality after their derby defeat and Solskjaer said players have to learn to handle the pressure of being at the club.

"That's what you sign up for when you play for Man United – the expectations," the Norwegian added. "Of course, the history, you can look back on that.

"But we are where we are now and as I've spoken to you [the media] about in the last few weeks, we have to take step by step and make sure we're on the right track, and do it quickly.

"Because you can't linger along for many, many years, because the Premier League is so competitive and you'll suddenly be caught up by other teams."

Defeat left United, in sixth, 25 points behind City in the table, with Guardiola's men set to defend their title if they take maximum points from their last three games.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United
Advertisement
Manchester United: 5 things Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must do to get the team back to winning ways
RELATED STORY
I perfectly understand his position – Guardiola supports under-fire Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United players will have no hiding place against City - Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer: United not good enough to match City
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer convinced he can turn Manchester United's slump around
RELATED STORY
United v City: Were the Red Devils too hasty to appoint Solskjaer?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Solskjaer explains what Red Devils need to do to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer: Man Utd not ready to compete with City or Liverpool next season
RELATED STORY
Manchester derby: ‘Solskjaer is right, Manchester City do use tactical fouls’, says former Premier League referee
RELATED STORY
Keane on Pogba: I wouldn't believe a word he says
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us