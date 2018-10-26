Zdeno Chara, Jaroslav Halak lead Bruins past Flyers, 3-0

BOSTON (AP) — Zdeno Chara scored twice, Jaroslav Halak stopped 26 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Thursday night.

Halak had his second shutout and 44th of his career.

Jake DeBrusk also scored to help the Bruins improve to 6-0-2 in their last eight against Philadelphia and 9-0-1 in the last 10 meetings in Boston. The Bruins improved to 4-0 at home, where they last played Oct. 13 in an 8-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings.

PREDATORS 4, DEVILS 3, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Turris made a length of the ice rush and snapped a shot past Keith Kinkaid 3:35 into overtime to lift Nashville past New Jersey.

Viktor Arvidsson, Filip Forsberg and Yannick Weber also scored for the Predators, and Jusse Saros made 33 saves to help send the Devils to their third straight loss.

Nico Hischier scored twice, and Damon Severson added a goal for the Devils.

SABRES 4, CANADIENS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored on a power play with 1:01 left in the third period in Buffalo's comeback victory over Montreal.

Sam Reinhart also had a goal in the third period, Jason Pominville scored twice and Jeff Skinner had three assists. The Sabres have won three straight to improve to 6-4-0 — their best start after 10 games since the 2011-12 season. Carter Hutton stopped 19 shots.

Max Domi scored twice, and Joel Armia added a goal for Montreal.