Kevin Harvick rips driver who wrecked him in Xfinity race

News
59   //    02 Sep 2018, 03:23 IST
Ross Chastain (left) and Kevin Harvick
Ross Chastain (left) and Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick was seething after his race ended prematurely in NASCAR's Xfinity Series Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Saturday.

The current leader in playoff points on the NASCAR circuit was fighting with the lead with Ross Chastain on Saturday when the two got into a bit of a tussle.

Harvick clipped Chastain as the two were passing each other and then Chastain looked to retaliate by running into the back of Harvick's car. 

The seven-time 2018 NASCAR winner then spun out and hit the wall ending his day when he had a great chance to win at Darlington Raceway.

Harvick told NBC Sports after his race was over what he thought about Chastain's move.

"Got a really inexperienced guy in a really fast car. Made a really bad move and then wrecked me," he said. "Probably the reason that he'll never get to drive many of them again."

Harvick will get one more chance to run Sunday at Darlington when he competes in the Bojangles Southern 500. But his day is done Saturday. 

 
 
