Snore-mula One: Hamilton is right, Monaco needs a shake-up

Lewis Hamilton called for a shake-up after a processional Monaco Grand Prix and it is hard to argue with the Mercedes star's assessment.

The pack bunches up at the Monaco Grand Prix

There is something undoubtedly mesmerising about the Monaco Grand Prix.

It is a unique beast. The scenery, the glamour, the prestige.

Winning at the iconic street circuit is a dream for any driver, a bucket list achievement to sit alongside the Indy 500 or Le Mans.

And yet, as a racing spectacle Monaco can often disappoint – Sunday's offering being a prime example.

The narrow, winding streets make overtaking more difficult than at any other grand prix.

But even by the usual standards, the latest race was a new level of turgid.

The width of modern-day Formula One cars and the lack of space to pass means preserving tyres is essential because maintaining track position is a must.

Nothing should be taken from Daniel Ricciardo. The Red Bull man was fantastic all weekend and the Australian's masterful control after losing 25 per cent power due to a technical issue was nothing short of sensational.

The necessity to run a one-stop race, though, made it extremely difficult for the chasing pack – the need to go slower even more vital on the hypersoft and ultrasoft tyres the pack was running on to make sure their cars lasted the distance.

World champion Lewis Hamilton, a man never shy of voicing an opinion, hit the nail squarely on the head.

"We were just cruising around from lap six, literally cruising. So it wasn't really racing," he said.

In response to a fan shouting "most boring race ever", Hamilton added in an interview to BBC Sport: "Thank God you said it. I thought I was the only one. Wow, it was intensely boring. Oh my God, yes.

"We are driving at high speed, there is not a lot of action, you're just trying to bring it home, for 56 laps. Oh my God, it was long."

Fernando Alonso added a scathing assessment: "Extremely boring. This is probably the most boring race ever."

At a time when F1's hierarchy are once again tinkering with rules on aerodynamics in 2019 to improve chances for overtaking and thus creating a better visual spectacle, a "most boring race ever" at Monaco is not what exactly what is needed.

Mercedes man Hamilton also added that Monaco is "the most special race of the year".

The four-time world champion suggested extending the length of the race or adding a rule whereby drivers must stop more than once to enhance the drama.

Whatever the solution may be, there is little doubt that Formula One's marquee event needs a shake-up.