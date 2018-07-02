Muguruza can retain Wimbledon title - Martinez

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza

Conchita Martinez thinks Garbine Muguruza can retain her Wimbledon title and is not ruling out another collaboration with her compatriot.

Muguruza was crowned champion for the first time at the All England Club with a straight-sets victory over Venus Williams last year.

The world number three recruited fellow Spaniard Martinez to coach her ahead of the 2017 grass-court grand slam and that proved to be a masterstroke.

Martinez, who finished working with Muguruza in March, says the third seed is capable of adding to her two major titles at SW19 this month.

The 1994 Wimbledon champion told Omnisport: "She is a great player, grass is a very tough surface but if she plays like she did at Wimbledon last year she has a really good chance.

"Garbine is a great talent and competitor and if she plays to her strengths, she can do it again.

"She was great at Wimbledon last year and deserved her success, she is capable of doing it again but there are other very strong players of course."

Asked about the prospect of returning to Muguruza's team in the future, Martinez said: "For the moment there are no plans, but you never know. It was great working with her."

“It’s a special situation coming back to a Grand Slam you won last year, but I’m here to win another Wimbledon. It’s a new year, a new field"



Defending champion @GarbiMuguruza means business... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/fRxTy3EsG9 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2018

Martinez also expects Serena Williams to produce a strong challenge for the Venus Rosewater Dish in her second grand slam since giving birth last year.

"With the serve that she has, also the points are not going to be as long as they were at Roland Garros. For sure, she is going to be very dangerous," Martinez said.

"She is an amazing athlete, an amazing worker. It is hard to come back, but she has the will to win more grand slams."