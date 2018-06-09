Nadal warns there is more to come in French Open final

Rafael Nadal sounded an ominous warning after reaching his 11th French Open final, saying he can step it up a notch in Paris.

Rafael Nadal in action

Rafael Nadal warned he is ready to take his game to another level after thrashing Juan Martin del Potro to set up a French Open final against Dominic Thiem.

The 10-time Roland Garros champion showed great resistance to save six break points in a first set which Del Potro had the better of before easing to a 6-4 6-1 6-2 semi-final victory on Friday.

Nadal will face first-time major finalist Thiem on Sunday after sealing his spot in an unprecedented 11th decider in the Paris grand slam.

Thiem, who got past Marco Cecchinato in straight sets, is the only player to beat Nadal on clay this season and also consigned the Spaniard to defeat on his favoured surface in Rome last year.

The domineering world number one ominously stated there is more to come as he stands on the brink of a 17th major triumph.

"Sunday will be the moment when I have to give everything I have inside. I have to fight until the end and I have to have a clear plan at the time of coming out on the court," said the top seed.

"For that, I'm going to practice tomorrow with this idea in mind. I know I have to give a little more than I have given until now in this tournament.

"This extra thing I have to give, I feel I have it inside me, but I have to go and get it.

"I have to find it inside me and find the right options for Sunday, the options that will be the right ones to succeed. But I will have to fight, and I'll do my best.

"I can't tell you more. The behaviour and the mentality will be there, but the tennis can fail. You never know. You have to be prepared."