Wimbledon Diary: Roger remains on course, Clijsters gets man into a skirt

British title hopes at Wimbledon remain alive in the mixed doubles, while Kim Clijsters dragged a fan onto court during her match.

by Omnisport News 15 Jul 2017, 03:02 IST

Roger Federer

Roger Federer moved one win away from a record eighth Wimbledon title on Friday as he dispatched Tomas Berdych in the semi-finals.

The evergreen Federer eased past the Czech 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 to set up a meeting with first-time finalist Marin Cilic on Sunday.

Should Federer win the title, he will go past Pete Sampras' seven titles and sit alone as the all-time record winner with eight in the Open era.

Day 11 at the championships also saw plenty of doubles action, while the celebrities piled in to see Federer at work.

THE BRITS ARE ALRIGHT

Andy Murray and Johanna Konta may have bowed out of Wimbledon in the singles competitions but there is still plenty for the home fans to cheer with Heather Watson and Jamie Murray still going in the mixed doubles.

But the pair are not playing alongside each other. In fact, they will meet in the final after coming through their semis alongside Henri Kontinen and Martina Hingis respectively.

Hingis and Murray saw off Marcelo Demoliner and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, while Watson and her partner – the defending champions – beat second seeds Bruno Soares and Elena Vesnina 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 6-3.

OLYMPIANS DENY PESCHKE A TITLE SHOT

Wimbledon 2017 has been the year of the veteran, with Venus Williams reaching the women's final at 37 and 35-year-old Roger Federer doing likewise in the men's.

Kveta Peschke hoped to continue that trend in the women's doubles but she came up short as the 42-year-old suffered defeat alongside Anna-Lena Groenefeld.

And who were the ones denying 2011 doubles champion Peschke her moment in the spotlight? None other than Olympic champions Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina, the Russian pair winning the semi-final 7-5 6-2.

NO MORE MR NICE GUY

When an NBA star rolls into town, the list of people wanting to say hello stretches off the page, and it was no different when Draymond Green rocked up at Wimbledon.

Kim Clijsters was one of a number of players to meet the Golden State Warriors power forward, as was Sam Querrey – but the latter was unable to put his allegiances to one side for too long.

"Draymond was cool," said the beaten semi-finalist. "I met him for five minutes.

"But I'm a Lakers fan, so I'm not going to be too nice to the guy!"

WHY DON'T YOU GET IN THERE?

Surreal moment of the day came on Court Three during Kim Clijsters' doubles match with Rennae Stubbs in the ladies invitation event against Conchita Martinez and Andrea Jaeger.

With Clijsters and Stubbs a set up and the score 4-4 in the second set, the Belgian asked her partner where to place her next serve.

A voice from the crowd shouted "to the body", so Clijsters made the gentleman take to the court to receive said body serve – even giving him her spare skirt to ensure he was in all white.

The gentleman managed to get the serve back but failed on his return, to much hilarity from the stands.

NICO SWAPS SILVERSTONE FOR SW19

Legends of sport have graced the Royal Box throughout the tournament in SW19 and Friday brought some real big hitters to watch the men's semi-finals.

Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg opted for Wimbledon over Silverstone to repay a favour to Roger Federer, while the little master Sachin Tendulkar was also casting his eye over proceedings.

And even Federer himself was an interested onlooker - not in the Royal Box, but over Court Three - as he prepared for his semi-final by watching Lindsay Davenport and Mary Joe Fernandez play Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Selima Sfar in the invitation doubles.