You deserve it - tennis world congratulates French Open champion Halep

The likes of Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova congratulated Simona Halep on winning the French Open on Saturday.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 23:16 IST
SimonaHalep - cropped
Simona Halep celebrates winning the French Open

Simona Halep's grand slam breakthrough was met with an outpouring of congratulations from her peers on social media.

World number one Halep triumphed in a major final at the fourth attempt by coming from behind to beat Sloane Stephens 3-6 6-4 6-1 and claim the French Open title on Saturday.

Rivals Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova and Daria Kasatkina were among those to toast the Romanian's long-awaited success, while Boris Becker and Kevin Anderson also commended her triumph.

Here is the pick of the tributes paid to the latest slam champion on the WTA Tour.

