You deserve it - tennis world congratulates French Open champion Halep

The likes of Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova congratulated Simona Halep on winning the French Open on Saturday.

Simona Halep celebrates winning the French Open

Simona Halep's grand slam breakthrough was met with an outpouring of congratulations from her peers on social media.

World number one Halep triumphed in a major final at the fourth attempt by coming from behind to beat Sloane Stephens 3-6 6-4 6-1 and claim the French Open title on Saturday.

Rivals Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova and Daria Kasatkina were among those to toast the Romanian's long-awaited success, while Boris Becker and Kevin Anderson also commended her triumph.

Here is the pick of the tributes paid to the latest slam champion on the WTA Tour.

Congrats Simona Well deserved, great job! — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) June 9, 2018

@Simona_Halep congratulations- patience brings roses as my grandmother used to say. And a lot of talent and work wins Roland Garros:) — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 9, 2018

When it’s all about perseverance..it’s even sweeter & more deserved. Congratulations @Simona_Halep enjoy your moment..it has come #RG18 — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) June 9, 2018

Well done @Simona_Halep ... well deserved, but also congrats to @SloaneStephens for an amazing tournament... — Jule Goerges (@juliagoerges) June 9, 2018

Simonaaaaa! You did it. So happy for you. Enjoy every second. You deserve this moment so much #RG18 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) June 9, 2018

Simonaa!You deserve this title more then anyone @rolandgarros Huge congratulations! @Simona_Halep — Elena Vesnina (@EVesnina001) June 9, 2018

It’s all about patience and ward work. Huge congrats to @Simona_Halep Big champ — Daria Kasatkina (@DKasatkina) June 9, 2018

SI MO NA — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) June 9, 2018

What a final! Big big congrats to @Simona_Halep for the @rolandgarros title — Sabine Lisicki (@sabinelisicki) June 9, 2018

CONGRATULATIONS, Simona - is what I‘m trying to say and thank you for teaching us all. — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) June 9, 2018